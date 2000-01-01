Example 3 — w/v 5% for 250 mL

Q: Why is the ratio definition different for w/v?

By convention, % w/v is mass per solution volume . So we use ratio = solute mass : solution volume (e.g., 5:100 → 5% w/v).

Q: Can I enter solute and solvent without total?

Yes (for w/w and v/v). We compute total, percent, and a simplified ratio.

Q: Do I need to match units?

No. We convert g↔mg and mL↔L internally to keep calculations consistent.