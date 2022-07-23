Consider the following reaction: 2 NO1g2 + 2 H21g2¡N21g2 + 2 H2O1g2 (d) What is the reaction rate at 1000 K if [NO] is decreased to 0.010 M and 3H24 is increased to 0.030 M?
The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (b) What are the units of the rate constant?
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Key Concepts
Rate Law
Units of the Rate Constant
Concentration and Reaction Rate
The iodide ion reacts with hypochlorite ion (the active ingredient in chlorine bleaches) in the following way: OCl - + I - ¡OI - + Cl - . This rapid reaction gives the following rate data:
[OCl4-] (M) [I-] (M) Initial Rate (M,s)
1.5 * 10-3 1.5 * 10-3
1.36 * 10-4 3.0 * 10-3 1.5 * 10-3 2.72 * 10-4
1.5 * 10-3 3.0 * 10-3 2.72 * 10-4
(b) Calculate the rate constant with proper units.
The iodide ion reacts with hypochlorite ion (the active ingredient in chlorine bleaches) in the following way: OCl- + I- → OI- + Cl- . This rapid reaction gives the following rate data:
[OCl4-] (M) [I-] (M) Initial Rate (M,s)
1.5 * 10-3 1.5 * 10-3
1.36 * 10-4 3.0 * 10-3 1.5 * 10-3 2.72 * 10-4
1.5 * 10-3 3.0 * 10-3 2.72 * 10-4
(a) Write the rate law for this reaction.
The decomposition reaction of N2O5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2. The rate law is first order in N2O5. At 64°C the rate constant is 4.82 × 10-3 s-1. (c) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N2O5 is doubled to 0.0480 M? (d) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N2O5 is halved to 0.0120 M?
The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (c) How would the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide change if the solution were diluted by adding an equal volume of pure ethyl alcohol to the solution?
The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (a) What is the value of the rate constant?