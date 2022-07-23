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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 24
Chapter 14, Problem 24

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, write the rate expression in terms of the appearance of each product and disappearance of each reactant:
(a) 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
(b) 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
(c) 2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g) (d) N2(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2H4(g)

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1
Identify the balanced chemical equation: \(2 \text{H}_2\text{O}(g) \rightarrow 2 \text{H}_2(g) + \text{O}_2(g)\).
Determine the rate of disappearance of the reactant: The rate of disappearance of \(\text{H}_2\text{O}\) is \(-\frac{1}{2} \frac{d[\text{H}_2\text{O}]}{dt}\).
Determine the rate of appearance of the products: The rate of appearance of \(\text{H}_2\) is \(+\frac{1}{2} \frac{d[\text{H}_2]}{dt}\).
Determine the rate of appearance of the products: The rate of appearance of \(\text{O}_2\) is \(+\frac{d[\text{O}_2]}{dt}\).
Relate the rates of disappearance and appearance: \(-\frac{1}{2} \frac{d[\text{H}_2\text{O}]}{dt} = +\frac{1}{2} \frac{d[\text{H}_2]}{dt} = +\frac{d[\text{O}_2]}{dt}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rate of Reaction

The rate of a chemical reaction is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products. It is typically expressed as the change in concentration of a reactant or product over time. In gas-phase reactions, this can be quantified using the stoichiometry of the balanced equation, which indicates how the concentrations of reactants and products change as the reaction proceeds.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry refers to the quantitative relationship between the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction, as dictated by the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the coefficients that represent the molar ratios of substances involved, which are essential for writing rate expressions that accurately reflect the changes in concentration of each species during the reaction.
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Rate Expression

A rate expression is a mathematical representation of the rate of a chemical reaction in terms of the concentrations of reactants and products. It is formulated based on the stoichiometry of the reaction, where the rate is expressed as the change in concentration of products divided by the change in concentration of reactants, each raised to the power of their respective coefficients in the balanced equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A reaction A + B → C obeys the following rate law: Rate = k[B]2. (a) If [A] is doubled, how will the rate change? Will the rate constant change?

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Textbook Question

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (d) Graph [HCl] versus time and determine the instantaneous rates in M>min and M>s at t = 75.0 min and t = 250 min.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:

(d) C2H5NH2(g) → C2H4(g) + NH3(g)

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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:

(a) H2O2(g) → H2(g) + O2(g)

(b) 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g)

110
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Textbook Question

(b) The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 is carried out in a closed vessel. If the partial pressure of NO is decreasing at the rate of 56 torr/min, what is the rate of change of the total pressure of the vessel?

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