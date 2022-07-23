The decomposition reaction of N 2 O 5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N 2 O 5 → 4 NO 2 + O 2 . The rate law is first order in N 2 O 5 . At 64°C the rate constant is 4.82 × 10-3 s-1. (c) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N 2 O 5 is doubled to 0.0480 M? (d) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N 2 O 5 is halved to 0.0120 M?