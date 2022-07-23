The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (b) What are the units of the rate constant?
Consider the following reaction: 2 NO1g2 + 2 H21g2¡N21g2 + 2 H2O1g2 (d) What is the reaction rate at 1000 K if [NO] is decreased to 0.010 M and 3H24 is increased to 0.030 M?
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Key Concepts
Reaction Rate
Concentration and Its Effect
Temperature Dependence
The decomposition reaction of N2O5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2. The rate law is first order in N2O5. At 64°C the rate constant is 4.82 × 10-3 s-1. (c) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N2O5 is doubled to 0.0480 M? (d) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N2O5 is halved to 0.0120 M?
The decomposition reaction of N2O5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2. The rate law is first order in N2O5. At 64°C the rate constant is 4.82 × 10-3 s-1. (a) Write the rate law for the reaction.
Consider a hypothetical reaction between A, B, and C that is first order in A, zero order in B, and second order in C. (e) By what factor does the rate change when the concentrations of all three reactants are tripled?
The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (c) How would the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide change if the solution were diluted by adding an equal volume of pure ethyl alcohol to the solution?
The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (a) What is the value of the rate constant?