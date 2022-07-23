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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 23d
Chapter 14, Problem 23d

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:
(d) C2H5NH2(g) → C2H4(g) + NH3(g)

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1
Identify the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: C_2H_5NH_2(g) \(\rightarrow\) C_2H_4(g) + NH_3(g).
Recognize that the stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced equation are all 1, meaning each reactant and product is involved in a 1:1 ratio.
Understand that the rate of disappearance of the reactant C_2H_5NH_2 is equal to the rate of appearance of each product, C_2H_4 and NH_3, due to the 1:1 stoichiometry.
Express the rate of disappearance of C_2H_5NH_2 as -\(\frac{d[C_2H_5NH_2]}{dt}\).
Express the rate of appearance of the products as \(\frac{d[C_2H_4]}{dt}\) and \(\frac{d[NH_3]}{dt}\), and set them equal to the rate of disappearance of the reactant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to determine how much of each substance is consumed or produced based on the balanced chemical equation. In the given reaction, the coefficients indicate the molar ratios of the reactants and products, which are essential for calculating rates of disappearance and appearance.
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Rate of Reaction

The rate of reaction refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products. It can be expressed in terms of the change in concentration of a reactant or product over time. Understanding how the rates of disappearance of reactants relate to the rates of appearance of products is crucial for analyzing the kinetics of the reaction.
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Concentration Changes

Concentration changes refer to the variations in the amount of a substance in a given volume over time during a reaction. In the context of the reaction provided, the rate of disappearance of C2H5NH2 must be related to the rates of appearance of C2H4 and NH3. This relationship is often expressed using the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation, allowing for the calculation of how quickly each substance is formed or consumed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (d) Graph [HCl] versus time and determine the instantaneous rates in M>min and M>s at t = 75.0 min and t = 250 min.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, write the rate expression in terms of the appearance of each product and disappearance of each reactant:

(a) 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)

(b) 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)

(c) 2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)

(d) N2(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2H4(g)

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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:

(a) H2O2(g) → H2(g) + O2(g)

(b) 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g)

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Textbook Question

(b) The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 is carried out in a closed vessel. If the partial pressure of NO is decreasing at the rate of 56 torr/min, what is the rate of change of the total pressure of the vessel?

1374
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Textbook Question

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (c) Which is greater, the average rate between t = 54.0 and t = 215.0 min, or between t = 107.0 and t = 430.0 min?

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