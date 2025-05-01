Textbook Question
Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
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Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
Consider the following equilibrium: 2 H2(g) + S2(g) ⇌ 2 H2S(g) Kc = 1.08 × 107 at 700°C (c) Calculate the value of 𝐾𝑐 if you rewrote the equation H2(g) + 1/2 S2(g) ⇌ H2S(g)
Consider the following equilibrium: 2 H2(g) + S2(g) ⇌ 2 H2S(g) Kc = 1.08 × 107 at 700°C (b) Does the equilibrium mixture contain mostly H2 and S2 or mostly H2S?