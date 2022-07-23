Phase Representation in Kc Expressions

In Kc expressions, only the concentrations of gaseous and aqueous species are included, while pure solids and liquids are omitted. This is because the concentration of pure substances does not change during the reaction. For the given reaction, Ti(s) is a solid and TiCl4(l) is a liquid, so they will not appear in the Kc expression, which will only include the gaseous reactants.