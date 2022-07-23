The diagram shown here represents the equilibrium state for the reaction A2(𝑔) + 2B(𝑔) ⇌ 2AB(𝑔). (a) Assuming the volume is 2 L, calculate the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑐 for the reaction.
The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of molecular iodine, I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g), at 800 K is Kc = 3.1 × 10–5. (a) Which species predominates at equilibrium I2 or I?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (Kc)
Le Chatelier's Principle
Predominance of Species at Equilibrium
The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of molecular iodine, I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g), at 800 K is Kc = 3.1×10−5. (b) Assuming both forward and reverse reactions are elementary reactions, which reaction has the larger rate constant, the forward or the reverse reaction?
Write the expressions for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(a) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g)
(c) 2 C2H4(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 2 C2H6(g) + O2(g)
(d) C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g)
(e) 4 HCl(aq) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 H2O(l) + 2 Cl2(g)
(f) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g)
(g) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(l)
Write the expression for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(a) 3 NO(g) ⇌ N2O(g) + NO2(g)
(b) CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ CS2(g) + 4 H2(g)
(c) Ni(CO)4(g) ⇌ Ni(s) + 4 CO(g)
(d) HF(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + F-(aq)
(e) 2Ag(s) + Zn2+(aq) ⇌ 2 Ag+(aq) + Zn(s)
(f) H2O(l) ⇌ H+(aq) + OH-(aq)
(g) 2 H2O(l) ⇌ 2 H+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq)
Suppose that the gas-phase reactions A → B and B → A are both elementary reactions with rate constants of 4.7×10−3 s−1 and 5.8×10−1 s−1, respectively. (a) What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the equilibrium A(g) ⇌ B(g)? (b) Which is greater at equilibrium, the partial pressure of A or the partial pressure of B?