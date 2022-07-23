Halogen Reactivity

Halogen reactivity refers to the tendency of halogens (like Cl<sub>2</sub>, Br<sub>2</sub>, and I<sub>2</sub>) to react with other substances, which decreases down the group in the periodic table. Chlorine is more reactive than bromine, which is more reactive than iodine. This trend in reactivity influences the rate of reaction and the equilibrium constant for the reaction with ethene, affecting the comparison of their equilibrium constants.