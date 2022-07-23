When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠) ⇌ 2PbO(𝑠) + O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true? a. There will be less PbO2 remaining in vessel A,
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem 6
Ethene (C2H4) reacts with halogens (X2) by the following reaction:
C2H4(𝑔) + X2(𝑔) ⇌ C2H4X2(𝑔)
The following figures represent the concentrations at equilibrium at the same temperature when X2 is Cl2 (green), Br2 (brown), and I2 (purple). List the equilibria from smallest to largest equilibrium constant. [Section 15.3]
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Step 1: Understand that the equilibrium constant (K) for a reaction is the ratio of the concentrations of the products to the reactants, each raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced chemical equation. In this case, K = [C2H4X2]/([C2H4][X2]).
Step 2: Note that the problem does not provide numerical values for the concentrations, but we can still compare the equilibrium constants qualitatively. The larger the concentration of the product (C2H4X2) at equilibrium, the larger the value of K.
Step 3: From the given information, we know that the colors green, brown, and purple correspond to Cl2, Br2, and I2, respectively. We need to compare the concentrations of C2H4X2 at equilibrium for these three halogens.
Step 4: The problem does not provide the actual figures, but you would need to look at the figures and determine which color (representing a specific halogen) results in the highest concentration of C2H4X2 at equilibrium. The halogen that results in the highest concentration of C2H4X2 will have the largest equilibrium constant.
Step 5: Once you have determined the order of the halogens based on the concentrations of C2H4X2 at equilibrium, you can list the equilibria from smallest to largest equilibrium constant.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It indicates the extent to which a reaction proceeds; a larger K value suggests a greater concentration of products compared to reactants, while a smaller K indicates the opposite. Understanding K is essential for comparing the equilibria of different reactions.
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Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium, which is crucial when analyzing reactions involving different halogens in the given question.
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Halogen Reactivity
Halogen reactivity refers to the tendency of halogens (like Cl<sub>2</sub>, Br<sub>2</sub>, and I<sub>2</sub>) to react with other substances, which decreases down the group in the periodic table. Chlorine is more reactive than bromine, which is more reactive than iodine. This trend in reactivity influences the rate of reaction and the equilibrium constant for the reaction with ethene, affecting the comparison of their equilibrium constants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠)⇌2PbO(𝑠)+O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true?
b. There will be less PbO2 remaining in vessel B,
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Textbook Question
The following diagram represents a reaction shown going to completion. Each molecule in the diagram represents 0.1 mol, and the volume of the box is 1.0 L. (d) Assuming that all of the molecules are in the gas phase, calculate n, the change in the number of gas molecules that accompanies the reaction. [Section 15.2]
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