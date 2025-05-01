Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
Write the expressions for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(a) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g)
(c) 2 C2H4(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 2 C2H6(g) + O2(g)
(d) C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g)
(e) 4 HCl(aq) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 H2O(l) + 2 Cl2(g)
(f) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g)
(g) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(l)
Write the expression for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(a) 3 NO(g) ⇌ N2O(g) + NO2(g)
(b) CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ CS2(g) + 4 H2(g)
(c) Ni(CO)4(g) ⇌ Ni(s) + 4 CO(g)
(d) HF(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + F-(aq)
(e) 2Ag(s) + Zn2+(aq) ⇌ 2 Ag+(aq) + Zn(s)
(f) H2O(l) ⇌ H+(aq) + OH-(aq)
(g) 2 H2O(l) ⇌ 2 H+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq)