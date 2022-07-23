Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed through the electrostatic attraction between cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions). In the given diagram, the red spheres represent cations, while the blue spheres represent anions, illustrating the typical structure of ionic compounds where these oppositely charged ions arrange themselves in a lattice to minimize energy.

Chemical Formulas Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, indicating the types and ratios of atoms present. For ionic compounds, the formula reflects the balance of charges between cations and anions. For example, KBr consists of one potassium ion (K+) and one bromide ion (Br-), while K2SO4 contains two potassium ions and one sulfate ion, demonstrating the need for charge neutrality in the compound.