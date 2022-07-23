Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 8

The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following formulas is consistent with the drawing? KBr, K2SO4, Ca1NO322, Fe21SO423.
Diagram of an ionic compound with red cations and blue anions for chemistry question.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed through the electrostatic attraction between cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions). In the given diagram, the red spheres represent cations, while the blue spheres represent anions, illustrating the typical structure of ionic compounds where these oppositely charged ions arrange themselves in a lattice to minimize energy.
Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, indicating the types and ratios of atoms present. For ionic compounds, the formula reflects the balance of charges between cations and anions. For example, KBr consists of one potassium ion (K+) and one bromide ion (Br-), while K2SO4 contains two potassium ions and one sulfate ion, demonstrating the need for charge neutrality in the compound.
Charge Balance

Charge balance is a fundamental principle in determining the formula of ionic compounds. The total positive charge from cations must equal the total negative charge from anions to achieve electrical neutrality. In analyzing the options provided, one must ensure that the ratio of cations to anions reflects this balance, which is crucial for identifying the correct formula consistent with the ionic compound depicted in the diagram.
