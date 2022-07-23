Chapter 2, Problem 5
Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound, and which represents a molecular one? Explain your choice.
Video transcript
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?
Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?
Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.
The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following formulas is consistent with the drawing? KBr, K2SO4, Ca1NO322, Fe21SO423.
In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. (a) What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?