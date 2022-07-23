Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 5
Chapter 2, Problem 5

Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound, and which represents a molecular one? Explain your choice.

Diagram I shows a molecular compound with distinct clusters of atoms. Diagram II shows a structured ionic compound.

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to determine if the following illustrations are ionic or molecular and to also provide an explanation. So first we can find something that's molecular as being inorganic, right. Molecular compounds are inorganic by nature and they are often bounded or bonded by covalin bonds. So they share their electrons. They can also exist as gasses and due to that nature, they are going to be seen in diagrams or compounds where they can move freely in any enclosed space. And so using these definitions, we're going to conclude that one is representative of a molecular compound. We have these atoms here, we can't tell that they're inorganic but we can tell that they're bonded by covalin bonds because they are sharing with one bond and they're also able to move freely as they are not tightly packed. Moving on recon denote or we can define inorganic as being compounds that are compounds that are held together by ionic bonds and these are usually going to be a very strong type of bond. And they're also going to be found in solids that are originally packed. So solids that are rigidly packed. So you may have seen a structure like two that's representative of maybe table salt, you have sodium and chlorine atoms bonded together. And so hence the second compound here is going to be representative of an ionic compound due to these Adams being tightly bound to one another and they're also rigidly packed. So therefore the first diagram is a molecular compound and the second diagram is an ionic compound with that. I hope this helped. and until next time.
