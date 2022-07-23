Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.
Key Concepts
Periodic Table and Element Groups
Ionic Charge and Electron Configuration
Trends in Ionic Charges
Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound, and which represents a molecular one? Explain your choice.
The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following formulas is consistent with the drawing? KBr, K2SO4, Ca1NO322, Fe21SO423.
In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. (a) What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?
A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (a) What is the ratio of the mass of O to C?