Chapter 2, Problem 7

Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.

Identify the position of each colored element in the periodic table to determine its group number.
Recall that elements in the same group typically form ions with the same charge due to having the same number of valence electrons.
For main group elements, use the group number to predict the charge: elements in Group 1 form +1 ions, Group 2 form +2 ions, Group 13 form +3 ions, Group 15 form -3 ions, Group 16 form -2 ions, and Group 17 form -1 ions.
Consider any exceptions or special cases, such as transition metals, which may have multiple possible charges.
Write down the predicted charge for each element based on its group and typical ion formation behavior.

Periodic Table and Element Groups

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties. Elements are grouped into columns (groups) that share similar chemical behaviors. For example, alkali metals in Group 1 typically form +1 ions, while halogens in Group 17 usually form -1 ions. Understanding an element's position in the periodic table helps predict its ionic charge.
Ionic Charge and Electron Configuration

Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge an atom acquires when it loses or gains electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling that of noble gases. Metals tend to lose electrons and form positive ions (cations), while nonmetals gain electrons to form negative ions (anions). This concept is crucial for predicting the charges of ions formed by different elements.
Trends in Ionic Charges

Ionic charges exhibit predictable trends across the periodic table. For instance, elements in the same group often form ions with the same charge due to their similar valence electron configurations. Additionally, as you move from left to right across a period, the tendency to gain electrons increases, leading to more negative charges for nonmetals. Recognizing these trends aids in accurately predicting the charges of ions.
Textbook Question

Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?

Textbook Question

Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound, and which represents a molecular one? Explain your choice.

Open Question
The most common charge associated with selenium is 2-. Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between selenium and (a) barium (b) aluminum.
Textbook Question

The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following formulas is consistent with the drawing? KBr, K2SO4, Ca1NO322, Fe21SO423.

Textbook Question

In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. (a) What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?

Textbook Question

A 1.0-g sample of carbon dioxide (CO2) is fully decomposed into its elements, yielding 0.273 g of carbon and 0.727 g of oxygen. (a) What is the ratio of the mass of O to C?

