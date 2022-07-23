Textbook Question
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Na+ and Cr2O72-
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Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Na+ and Cr2O72-
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (c) V2+ and CH3COO-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (e) In3+ and O2-.
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (d) Li+ and PO43-