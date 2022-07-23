Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 62a,b
Chapter 2, Problem 62a,b

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (a) Cr3+ and CN- (b) Mn2+ and ClO4-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges on each ion: Mn^{2+} has a charge of +2, and ClO_4^{-} has a charge of -1.
To form a neutral compound, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge.
Determine the ratio of ions needed to balance the charges: Since Mn^{2+} has a +2 charge and ClO_4^{-} has a -1 charge, you will need two ClO_4^{-} ions to balance one Mn^{2+} ion.
Write the chemical formula by placing the cation first followed by the anion, using subscripts to indicate the number of each ion needed: Mn(ClO_4)_2.
Ensure the compound is neutral: Verify that the total positive charge (+2 from Mn^{2+}) equals the total negative charge (-2 from two ClO_4^{-} ions).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
28s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions) bond together through electrostatic forces. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, meaning the total positive charge from the cations must balance the total negative charge from the anions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Charge Balance

Charge balance is a fundamental principle in forming ionic compounds. Each ion has a specific charge, and when combining ions, the total positive charge must equal the total negative charge. For example, in the case of Mn2+ and ClO4-, the Mn2+ ion has a +2 charge, which must be balanced by two ClO4- ions, each with a -1 charge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Formal Charge

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. In this case, ClO4- is a polyatomic ion known as perchlorate. Understanding the structure and charge of polyatomic ions is essential for predicting the formulas of compounds they form with other ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ion Variations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Na+ and Cr2O72-

358
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (c) V2+ and CH3COO-

484
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.

505
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (e) In3+ and O2-.

277
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-

354
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (d) Li+ and PO43-

620
views