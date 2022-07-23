Chapter 2, Problem 62c
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Na+ and Cr2O72-
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (d) Li+ and PO43-
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (e) In3+ and O2-.
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (b) Mn2+ and ClO4-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion K+ NH4 + Mg2+ Fe3+ Cl- KCl OHCO3 2- PO4 Complete the fourth row of the table.