Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 62c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 62c

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Na+ and Cr2O72-

Verified Solution
Video duration:
29s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the chemical formula of the compound when we combined rubidium with a plus one charge and oxalate with a -2 charge. To answer this question, we can go ahead and use our Criss cross method and criss cross our charges. So we're going to end up with rubidium too, and oxalate as is. And this will be our final formula. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (d) Li+ and PO43-

619
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (e) In3+ and O2-.

277
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (b) Mn2+ and ClO4-

559
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-

354
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.

504
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion K+ NH4 + Mg2+ Fe3+ Cl- KCl OHCO3 2- PO4 Complete the fourth row of the table.

612
views