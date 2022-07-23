Chapter 2, Problem 62d
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (e) In3+ and O2-.
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (b) Mn2+ and ClO4-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Na+ and Cr2O72-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion K+ NH4 + Mg2+ Fe3+ Cl- KCl OHCO3 2- PO4 Complete the fourth row of the table.
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-