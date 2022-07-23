Chapter 5, Problem 96

It is interesting to compare the 'fuel value' of a hydrocarbon in a hypothetical world where oxygen is not the combustion agent. The enthalpy of formation of CF 4 (g) is -679.9 kJ/mol. Which of the following two reactions is the more exothermic? CH 4 (g) + 2 O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(g) CH 4 (g) + 4 F 2 (g) → CF 4 (g) + 4 HF(g)

