The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C 3 H 4 ), propylene (C 3 H 6 ), and propane (C 3 H 8 ) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?

