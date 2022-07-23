Chapter 5, Problem 95c
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 120 g contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A bottle of stout (dark beer) contains up to 6.0% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the beer to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a bottle of beer (500 mL)?
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.
It is interesting to compare the 'fuel value' of a hydrocarbon in a hypothetical world where oxygen is not the combustion agent. The enthalpy of formation of CF4(g) is -679.9 kJ/mol. Which of the following two reactions is the more exothermic?
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
CH4(g) + 4 F2(g) → CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)
At the end of 2012, global population was about 7.0 billion people. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(𝑔) → 6 CO2(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels. Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion of C8H18(l) is 5400 kJ/mol, and that gasoline has an average density of 0.70 g/mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL. (a) By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C, compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline and of 1.0 L of ethanol.