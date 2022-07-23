Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 94
Chapter 5, Problem 94

The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A bottle of stout (dark beer) contains up to 6.0% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the beer to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a bottle of beer (500 mL)?

Hi everyone. So I asked to determine the calorie content Have 250 ml of whiskey. It has a density of 0.9352 g per meal leader. Do alcohol. That is 40% ethanol by mass. And the heat of combustion of ethanol is negative. 1367 Hello jules. Primal. We know that Ethanol is C2 H 60. And one calorie Post 4.184. Hello jules started giving the weight per weight percent of ethanol by mass. And this is 40 g Or 100 g 0.4 g of ethanol. Her one g of Whiskey. 250 ml. And we have the density of Whiskey which is 0.93. Have to grams. Terminal leader. We have 0.4 g of ethanol Or one g of Whiskey. And in one moment at the north we have the molar mass And this is two times 12.011 g. Our sex. That was 1.008 g. That's 15 .999 g. Get 46 1 g. And in one bowl at the mall 1367 kg joules of heat. We have 4.184. Hello jules and one calorie. It's gonna give us 663 calories. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful
Textbook Question

(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?

Textbook Question

(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve brown & wild rice meal contains 4.5 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, and 4.0 g protein. Estimate the number of calories in a serving.

Textbook Question

The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 120 g contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?

Textbook Question

The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.

Textbook Question

The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?

Textbook Question

It is interesting to compare the 'fuel value' of a hydrocarbon in a hypothetical world where oxygen is not the combustion agent. The enthalpy of formation of CF4(g) is -679.9 kJ/mol. Which of the following two reactions is the more exothermic?

CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)

CH4(g) + 4 F2(g) → CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)

