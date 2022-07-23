Chapter 5, Problem 94
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A bottle of stout (dark beer) contains up to 6.0% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the beer to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a bottle of beer (500 mL)?
(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?
(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve brown & wild rice meal contains 4.5 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, and 4.0 g protein. Estimate the number of calories in a serving.
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 120 g contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
It is interesting to compare the 'fuel value' of a hydrocarbon in a hypothetical world where oxygen is not the combustion agent. The enthalpy of formation of CF4(g) is -679.9 kJ/mol. Which of the following two reactions is the more exothermic?
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
CH4(g) + 4 F2(g) → CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)