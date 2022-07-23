Chapter 5, Problem 94

The heat of combustion of ethanol, C 2 H 5 OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A bottle of stout (dark beer) contains up to 6.0% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the beer to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a bottle of beer (500 mL)?

