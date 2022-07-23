Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Enthalpy of Formation The standard enthalpy of formation is the change in enthalpy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. It is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, as it allows for the calculation of the energy changes associated with chemical reactions, particularly combustion. The values provided for propyne, propylene, and propane indicate how much energy is absorbed or released during their formation.

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. For hydrocarbons like propyne, propylene, and propane, the combustion reaction typically produces carbon dioxide and water. Understanding the stoichiometry of these reactions is essential for calculating the heat evolved during combustion, as it relates to the enthalpy changes of the reactants and products.