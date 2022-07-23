Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pauli Exclusion Principle The Pauli Exclusion Principle states that no two electrons in an atom can have the same set of four quantum numbers. This means that each electron must occupy a unique state within an atom, which prevents any two electrons from being in the same orbital with the same spin. Violating this principle results in an invalid electron configuration.

Aufbau Principle The Aufbau Principle describes the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals. According to this principle, electrons occupy the lowest energy orbitals first before moving to higher energy levels. If an electron configuration shows orbitals filled out of this order, it violates the Aufbau Principle, leading to an incorrect representation of the atom's electron structure.