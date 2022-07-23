Chapter 6, Problem 81b1
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (b) What is the frequency of wave A?
Consider the three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom shown here, labeled A, B, and C. (c) Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for each transition. Do any of these transitions lead to the emission of visible light? If so which one(s)?
Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for transition B.
Consider a transition of the electron in the hydrogen atom from n = 8 to n = 3. (b) Will the light be absorbed or emitted?
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (a) What is the wavelength of wave A?
The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (a) What is the wavelength of such a sound wave?
The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (b) What would be the frequency of electromagnetic radiation with the same wavelength?
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (a) Estimate the wavelength of this radiation.