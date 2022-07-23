Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 81b1

Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (b) What is the frequency of wave A?

Graph showing a wave representing electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength of 3.6 x 10^-9 m.

Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to identify the frequency of the wave shown below. So let's count our crest. We have one, 2345. So our wavelength from the crest 1 to is 3.6 times 10 to the negative nine as shown in our picture here. So there are four crest to crest distances. So we're going to divide this length by four to get the wavelength Which equals 9. Times 10 to the -10 m. So wavelength, frequency and speed of light can be shown by speed of light equals wavelength times frequency And our speed of light equals 2.99, 8 Times 10 to the 8th meters per second. So we are going to rearrange our speed of light equals wavelength times frequency to frequency equals speed of light divided by wavelength. So our frequency is going to equal 2.99, 8 Times 10 to the 8th meters per second, Divided by 9.0 Times 10 to the negative 10 m And that equals three point Times 10 to the 17th, inverse seconds or hurts. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
