Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 81a1
Chapter 6, Problem 81a1

Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (a) What is the wavelength of wave A?

Two electromagnetic wave graphs illustrating wavelength; wave A's wavelength is 2.56 x 10^-6 m.

Video transcript

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're given the illustration of two different ways that represents to electromagnetic radiations. So we're given wave one and wave to and we're given this distance here is 2.56 times 10 to the negative six m. So let's see here for our wave of interest wave one, we see that we have four cycles. And because this is the length For both wave one and 2, We can actually divide this number by four. Let's see here. So we have 2.56 times 10 to the negative six over four To give us value 6. times 10 to the -7 m. And our final answer then is that the wavelength? Do you know that with the symbol here of wave one Is equal to 6.40 times 10 to the - m. So this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.
