Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 80b

The following electron configurations represent excited states. Identify the element and write its ground-state condensed electron configuration. (b) 3Ne43s13p44p1.

3m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is typically represented in a specific notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. Understanding how to read and write electron configurations is essential for identifying the state of an atom, whether it is in a ground or excited state.
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Excited State vs. Ground State

The ground state of an atom is its lowest energy configuration, where electrons occupy the lowest available energy levels. In contrast, an excited state occurs when one or more electrons have absorbed energy and moved to higher energy levels. Recognizing the difference between these states is crucial for determining the correct electron configuration of an element.
01:32
Ground State Electron Configurations

Condensed Electron Configuration

Condensed electron configuration is a shorthand notation that simplifies the representation of an atom's electron arrangement by using the nearest noble gas to represent core electrons. This method makes it easier to write and understand electron configurations, especially for larger elements, and is particularly useful when identifying the ground state of an element from its excited state configuration.
01:08
Condensed Electron Configuration
