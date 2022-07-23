Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 41b

(b) Which element in the periodic table has the largest ionization energy? Which has the smallest?

Hey everyone in this example, we need to select which statement below is a correct statement. Looking at statement A it says that francie um has the largest ionization energy and florin has the smallest ionization energy. If we recall our trend for ionization energy on our periodic table, we would see that it's going to be increasing as we go towards the top right of our periodic table. And so because we recall that florian is located in Group seven A of our periodic table across period two, we would recognize that florian is around here corresponding to a high ionization energy value. However, when we think of the location of Frankie um or francie, um we recognize that it's located in Group one A across period seven, which means that francie um is somewhere down here on our periodic tables corresponding to a low value for the ionization energy. So we would go ahead and actually disagree with choice A being the correct statement. So now we want to go ahead and look at statement B. It says that organization has the largest ionization energy and hydrogen has the smallest ionization energy. So these atoms are not furthest to the left or farthest to the right of our periodic table. So for the extreme interpretation of largest ionization energy and smallest ionization energy, we're just going to rule out choice B because it would not add up to our ionization energy trend as being either the largest or smallest. So moving on to choice, see it says that helium has the largest ionization energy and hydrogen has the smallest ionization energy we're also going to rule out this statement because it's not a correct statement. However, flooring we would recognize does have the largest ionization energy because we recall that again, it's in Group seven A across period two. So it's located somewhere up here corresponding to a high value for the ionization energy trend. Whereas francie um we recall is located at Group one A across period seven, which is down here corresponding to the opposite of our organization energy trend, meaning that it would have a small or the smallest ionization energy of our given atoms. We can also think of this question in terms of the fact that accusation energy has the same trend as electro negativity and we would recall that election negativity also increases as we go towards the top right of our periodic table and recalling that Florence is the most electro negative element of our periodic table. It would make sense that because it has the same trend as ionization energy, it's also the element with the largest ionization energy. So, d would definitely be our correct statement here from are given choices. This is our final answer. If you have any questions, leave them down below. And I'll see everyone in the next practice video
