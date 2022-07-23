Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 41a
Chapter 7, Problem 41a

(a) What is the general relationship between the size of an atom and its first ionization energy?

welcome back everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the below statements as a true statement. So based on all of the statements A through D. We can see A through C. Are comparing atomic radius to ionization energy. So we should recall our trends on our periodic table for these two concepts. So beginning with our trend for atomic radius, we can recall on our periodic tables that atomic radius increases as you go from the right towards the bottom left of our periodic table. So it is increasing on our periodic tables. Based on this trend for every type of atom. We also should recall our trend for ionization energy on our periodic tables. Recall that it's represented by the following symbol where we have a capital I. With a sub N. Where N represents our energy level. So N is our energy level. And recall that ionization energy is our energy required to take away an electron from a neutral atom as far as the first level. So for the first ionization energy. And on our periodic tables we would recall that the trend is also that it increases as we go from the right towards the bottom left of our periodic tables. So this is our trend for organization energy on our periodic tables. And we can see that these two trends for ionization energy and atomic radius are both consistent on our periodic tables. And so that means that we can rule out choices B and C. Meaning that the only correct choice to complete this example is going to be choice A. Which states that atomic radius increases as the first ionization energy increases, which is what we've outlined below, based on our periodic trend. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
Textbook Question

Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?

Textbook Question
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a larger first ionization energy than lithium. (c) The second ionization energy of the sodium atom is larger than the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. (d) The third ionization energy is three times the first ionization energy of an atom.
Textbook Question

(b) Which element in the periodic table has the largest ionization energy? Which has the smallest?

Textbook Question

Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge

Textbook Question

Give examples of transition metal ions with +3 charge that have an electron configuration of nd5 (n = 3, 4, 5...).

