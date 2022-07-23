Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 9b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 9b

The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone This problem reads. Three dart boards shown below are produced by person A. An expert using their own darts. Person be only played darts a few times and person C. A. Newly player of darts for per person B. And person C. To have the same results as those in person A. Which of the following should happen and were given four answer choices. So let's take a look at person A's board. So person A's board represents the board of his darts are his or her darts are precise. Okay and accurate. So the goal here is to be precise and accurate and that's what dart A. Or board A represents board. Be on the other hand it's scattered and it's neither accurate or precise. Okay so I'm going to write neither here, it's neither accurate or precise. And so this person needs to improve aim for accuracy and practice to achieve more precise results and then persons see their precise but not accurate. So person C. Is going to need to improve aim for accuracy because there is already precise and so the question asks, what do person B. And C. Need to do in order for their board to look like person A. And R. Answer choice here is that person be should improve their aim and practice more to increase their precision and accuracy. And on the other hand persons C. Should aim further higher and slightly to the right to improve their accuracy so that's reflected by answer choice A. Here and this is going to be our correct answer. Okay so that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Is the separation method used in brewing a cup of coffee best described as distillation, filtration, or chromatography?

567
views
Textbook Question

(a) Three spheres of equal size are composed of aluminum (density = 2.70 g/cm3), silver (density = 10.49 g/cm3), and nickel (density = 8.90 g/cm3). List the spheres from lightest to heaviest.

832
views
Textbook Question

(b) Three cubes of equal mass are composed of gold (density = 19.32 g/cm3), platinum (density = 21.45 g/cm3), and lead (density = 11.35 g/cm3). List the cubes from smallest to largest.

1059
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?

912
views
Textbook Question

(b) An automobile speedometer with circular scales reading both miles per hour and kilometers per hour is shown. What speed is indicated, in both units? How many significant figures are in the measurements?

565
views
Textbook Question

(a) How many significant figures should be reported for the volume of the metal bar shown here?

328
views