Chapter 1, Problem 7
Is the separation method used in brewing a cup of coffee best described as distillation, filtration, or chromatography?
Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (a) What is the mass of each sphere in kg?
Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (d) If you release the spheres simultaneously, they will have the same velocity when they hit the ground. Will they have the same kinetic energy? If not, which sphere will have more kinetic energy?
(a) Three spheres of equal size are composed of aluminum (density = 2.70 g/cm3), silver (density = 10.49 g/cm3), and nickel (density = 8.90 g/cm3). List the spheres from lightest to heaviest.
(b) Three cubes of equal mass are composed of gold (density = 19.32 g/cm3), platinum (density = 21.45 g/cm3), and lead (density = 11.35 g/cm3). List the cubes from smallest to largest.
The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?