Chapter 1, Problem 10a
(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?
(a) Three spheres of equal size are composed of aluminum (density = 2.70 g/cm3), silver (density = 10.49 g/cm3), and nickel (density = 8.90 g/cm3). List the spheres from lightest to heaviest.
(b) Three cubes of equal mass are composed of gold (density = 19.32 g/cm3), platinum (density = 21.45 g/cm3), and lead (density = 11.35 g/cm3). List the cubes from smallest to largest.
The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?
(b) An automobile speedometer with circular scales reading both miles per hour and kilometers per hour is shown. What speed is indicated, in both units? How many significant figures are in the measurements?
(a) How many significant figures should be reported for the volume of the metal bar shown here?
Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.