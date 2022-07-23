Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 10a
Chapter 1, Problem 10a

(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. Today, we are being asked to measure the pen using the ruler and determine the number of significant figures present. So this pen seems to be past the eight point. So we can definitely see that this pen is going to be Having at least eight cm zooming in a little bit more. We know that these and this interview is 12 and three. And so we see that this line is actually past three. So our next number can be three as well. And if we look if we zoom in or if we try to zoom in, we can see that this blue line here Looking to be a little bit before the halfway mark between that .3 and at .4. So we're gonna go ahead and say that this is going to be equal to 8.33. And since this ruler is in units of cm, we're going to have a total of 8.33 cm. And so with that we can say that we have three significant figures. And with that we have our answer, I hope this helped. And until next time.
