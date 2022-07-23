Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 8a
Chapter 1, Problem 8a

(a) Three spheres of equal size are composed of aluminum (density = 2.70 g/cm3), silver (density = 10.49 g/cm3), and nickel (density = 8.90 g/cm3). List the spheres from lightest to heaviest.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us three identical spheres are made up of iron, palladium and titanium with the following densities 7.87 g per centimeters cubed, 11.9 g per centimeters cubed and 4.51 g per centimeters cubed respectively. And our goal here is to arrange the spheres in order of increasing mass. So what is our density formula? Density equals mass over volume. What we're looking for here is mass and we already have density. So how do we get volume? The volume equals 4/ times pi times r radius cubed. So we already know that our radius is r ready are the same. That means our volume is going to be the same. So the only difference here is our density, which means that the more dense it is, the heavier it's going to be, which means greater mass. So all we need to put these in order are their densities. So we are going to go with the lowest density, which is titanium is less dense and therefore has less mass than iron, is less dense and therefore has less mass than palladium. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (a) What is the mass of each sphere in kg?

Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (d) If you release the spheres simultaneously, they will have the same velocity when they hit the ground. Will they have the same kinetic energy? If not, which sphere will have more kinetic energy?

Is the separation method used in brewing a cup of coffee best described as distillation, filtration, or chromatography?

(b) Three cubes of equal mass are composed of gold (density = 19.32 g/cm3), platinum (density = 21.45 g/cm3), and lead (density = 11.35 g/cm3). List the cubes from smallest to largest.

The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?

(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?

