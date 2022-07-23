Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 11a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 11a

(a) How many significant figures should be reported for the volume of the metal bar shown here?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads how many significant numbers for the volume of the metal bar and the illustration should be reported. Okay, So we have a metal bar and it has three dimensions. So here we have a volume and volume is signified by with with times length, times height. Okay, so our operation for this is multiplication. And remember there's different rules based off of what operation you're doing. And so because our rule here is operation, the dimension with the lowest significant Figures indicates the number of significant figures of the product. And so here for our 6.79, this is three significant figures. For 1.50. This is two significant figures. Okay? And for 1.40, this is also two significant figures. Alright, so for multiplication, the lowest significant figures indicates the number of significant figures of the products. So our answer here is going to be two significant numbers. Okay. For our product. So that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?

813
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?

912
views
Textbook Question

(b) An automobile speedometer with circular scales reading both miles per hour and kilometers per hour is shown. What speed is indicated, in both units? How many significant figures are in the measurements?

565
views
Textbook Question

Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.

2
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: c. magnesium

3
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: d. crushed ice.

2
views