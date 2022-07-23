A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 3a
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?
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Step 1: Understand the structure of NaCl. NaCl is an ionic compound composed of sodium ions (Na^+) and chloride ions (Cl^-).
Step 2: Recognize the charge of each ion. Sodium ions carry a positive charge (+1), while chloride ions carry a negative charge (-1).
Step 3: Consider the arrangement in a crystal lattice. In a NaCl crystal lattice, each sodium ion is surrounded by chloride ions and vice versa, forming a repeating pattern.
Step 4: Identify the color coding. Typically, in diagrams, different colors are used to represent different ions. Sodium ions and chloride ions will be represented by different colors.
Step 5: Determine which colored balls represent sodium ions. Look for the pattern where each sodium ion is surrounded by chloride ions, and identify the color that fits this description.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds, like sodium chloride (NaCl), are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. In NaCl, sodium (Na⁺) is the cation, while chloride (Cl⁻) is the anion. Understanding the nature of these ions is crucial for identifying their representation in a given structure.
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Crystal Lattice Structure
The crystal lattice structure of ionic compounds is a three-dimensional arrangement of ions that maximizes attractive forces and minimizes repulsive forces. In NaCl, each sodium ion is surrounded by six chloride ions and vice versa, creating a repeating pattern. Recognizing this arrangement helps in visualizing how ions are positioned in the solid state.
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Ion Representation in Models
In models of ionic compounds, different colors or shapes are often used to represent different ions. For example, sodium ions may be represented by one color, while chloride ions are represented by another. Identifying which colored balls correspond to sodium ions requires understanding the typical conventions used in such representations.
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Which of the following charts shows the general periodic trends for the electronegativities of the representative elements? [Section 8.4]
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Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?
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