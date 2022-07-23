A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?
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Key Concepts
Ionic Bonding
Repulsive Interactions
Coordination Number
For each of these Lewis symbols, indicate the group in the periodic table in which the element X belongs: (a)
The orbital diagram that follows shows the valence electrons for a 3+ ion of an element. (a) What is the element?
Which of the following charts shows the general periodic trends for the electronegativities of the representative elements? [Section 8.4]
A molecule with formula C4H3NO has the connectivity shown in the figure. After the Lewis structure of the molecule is completed, how many of each of the following are there in the molecule:
a. single bonds,
b. double bonds,
c. triple bonds,
d. nonbonding pairs? [Sections 8.3 and 8.5]
Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?