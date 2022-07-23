(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?

The molecule shown here is styrene, C8H8, a benzene derivative that is used to make a number of polymers, including polystyrene. The shorthand notation for the benzene ring (described in Section 8.6) is used. Three of the carbon–carbon bonds are numbered in the structure.

a. Which of the three bonds is the strongest?

b. Which of the three bonds is the longest?

c. Which of the three bonds is best described as halfway between a single and a double bond? [Sections 8.6 and 8.8]