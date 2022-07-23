Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Chapter 8, Problem 11b

(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to find how many valence electrons there are in a tin atom based on the periodic table. We know that tin has an atomic number or atomic symbol of S. N. And it isn't column for a. The column represents the number of valence electrons that an element will have, And therefore we can say that 10 had a total of four valence electrons. I hope this helped, and until next time.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The molecule shown here is styrene, C8H8, a benzene derivative that is used to make a number of polymers, including polystyrene. The shorthand notation for the benzene ring (described in Section 8.6) is used. Three of the carbon–carbon bonds are numbered in the structure.

a. Which of the three bonds is the strongest?

b. Which of the three bonds is the longest?

c. Which of the three bonds is best described as halfway between a single and a double bond? [Sections 8.6 and 8.8]

Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion shown here, where X is an element from the third period (Na - Ar). By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to 2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;

887
views
Textbook Question

(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.

844
views
Textbook Question

(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?

1106
views
Textbook Question

(a) True or false: The hydrogen atom is most stable when it has a full octet of electrons.

737
views
Textbook Question

Consider the element silicon, Si. (c) Which subshells hold the valence electrons?

655
views