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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 16c
Chapter 8, Problem 16c

What is the Lewis symbol for each of the following atoms or ions: c. Sn2+

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Step 1: Understand the concept of a Lewis symbol. A Lewis symbol represents the valence electrons of an atom or ion using dots around the element's symbol.
Step 2: Identify the element and its position in the periodic table. Tin (Sn) is in Group 14, which means it has 4 valence electrons in its neutral state.
Step 3: Consider the charge of the ion. Sn2+ indicates that the tin atom has lost 2 electrons.
Step 4: Calculate the remaining valence electrons. Since Sn has lost 2 electrons, it now has 2 valence electrons left.
Step 5: Draw the Lewis symbol for Sn2+. Place the element symbol 'Sn' and arrange 2 dots around it to represent the remaining valence electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols, also known as Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an atom or ion. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, and the arrangement of these dots around the chemical symbol indicates how the atom can bond with others. Understanding Lewis symbols is essential for visualizing electron sharing and transfer in chemical bonding.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom interacts with others. For main group elements, the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number in the periodic table. In the case of Sn (tin), it has four valence electrons, but when it forms a Sn<sup>2+</sup> ion, it loses two of these electrons.
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Ionic Charge

Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or ion carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. A positive charge, such as in Sn<sup>2+</sup>, indicates that the atom has lost electrons, resulting in a net positive charge. This concept is vital for understanding how ions form and how they are represented in Lewis symbols.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO

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(c) Ti and Hf behave as though they possess the same number of valence electrons. Which of the subshells in the electron configuration of Hf behave as valence orbitals? Which behave as core orbitals?

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Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (b) K and S

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(b) Hafnium, Hf, is also found in group 4. Write the electron configuration for Hf.

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Write the Lewis symbol for atoms of each of the following elements: (a) Te (b) Si (c) Ar (d) P

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