Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In the case of magnesium and oxygen, magnesium loses two electrons to become a Mg²⁺ ion, while oxygen gains two electrons to become an O²⁻ ion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of the ionic compound magnesium oxide (MgO).