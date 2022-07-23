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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 17a
Chapter 8, Problem 17a

(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO

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Start by writing the electron configuration for both magnesium (Mg) and oxygen (O) atoms. Magnesium has an electron configuration of [Ne] 3s^2, and oxygen has [He] 2s^2 2p^4.
Draw the Lewis symbol for magnesium, which will have two dots representing its two valence electrons, and for oxygen, which will have six dots representing its six valence electrons.
Illustrate the transfer of electrons: Magnesium will lose its two valence electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to neon, becoming Mg^{2+}.
Show that the two electrons lost by magnesium are gained by oxygen, allowing oxygen to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to neon, becoming O^{2-}.
Depict the resulting ionic compound, MgO, where Mg^{2+} and O^{2-} ions are held together by electrostatic forces, forming an ionic bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols are a way to represent the valence electrons of an atom using dots around the element's symbol. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, which are the electrons involved in chemical bonding. This notation helps visualize how atoms interact during chemical reactions, particularly in the formation of ionic or covalent bonds.
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Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In the case of magnesium and oxygen, magnesium loses two electrons to become a Mg²⁺ ion, while oxygen gains two electrons to become an O²⁻ ion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of the ionic compound magnesium oxide (MgO).
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Chemical Reaction Representation

Representing a chemical reaction involves illustrating the reactants and products, often using Lewis structures to show electron transfer. In this case, the reaction between magnesium and oxygen can be depicted by showing magnesium's electron loss and oxygen's electron gain, leading to the formation of MgO. This visual representation aids in understanding the changes that occur at the atomic level during the reaction.
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