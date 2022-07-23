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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 12a
Chapter 8, Problem 12a

(a) True or false: The hydrogen atom is most stable when it has a full octet of electrons.

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1
Understand the concept of electron configuration and stability for hydrogen.
Recall that hydrogen has only one electron and one proton, making it the simplest atom.
Recognize that the octet rule applies to atoms that can have up to eight electrons in their valence shell, typically seen in elements of the second period and beyond.
Note that hydrogen is stable with a full valence shell of 2 electrons, not 8, as it only has the 1s orbital available.
Conclude that the statement is false because hydrogen is most stable with 2 electrons, not a full octet.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical principle that states atoms tend to bond in such a way that they have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. This rule is particularly applicable to main group elements and helps explain the formation of chemical bonds.

Hydrogen's Electron Configuration

Hydrogen, with only one electron, is unique in that it can achieve stability by having a full outer shell with just two electrons, rather than eight. This is because hydrogen's first and only energy level can hold a maximum of two electrons, making its most stable state the duet configuration.
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Stability in Atoms

Stability in atoms is often associated with having a complete outer electron shell. For most elements, this means achieving an octet, but for hydrogen, stability is reached with two electrons. Understanding this distinction is crucial for evaluating the stability of different elements and their bonding behavior.
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(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?

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(a) Write the electron configuration for the element titanium, Ti. How many valence electrons does this atom possess?

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(b) Hafnium, Hf, is also found in group 4. Write the electron configuration for Hf.

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(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?

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(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.

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Consider the element silicon, Si. (c) Which subshells hold the valence electrons?

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