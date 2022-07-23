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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 60a
Chapter 9, Problem 60a

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
a. What is the hybridization at each of the carbon atoms of the molecule?

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1
Identify the number of sigma bonds and lone pairs around each carbon atom in the ethyl acetate molecule.
Recall that the hybridization of a carbon atom is determined by the number of regions of electron density (sigma bonds and lone pairs) around it.
For a carbon atom with 4 regions of electron density, the hybridization is \( sp^3 \).
For a carbon atom with 3 regions of electron density, the hybridization is \( sp^2 \).
For a carbon atom with 2 regions of electron density, the hybridization is \( sp \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is a concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can accommodate the bonding requirements of atoms in a molecule. In ethyl acetate, the carbon atoms undergo hybridization to form sp3 and sp2 hybrid orbitals, which help explain the geometry and bonding characteristics of the molecule.
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Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It provides a visual representation of how atoms are connected and helps predict the molecular geometry and hybridization of the atoms involved. Understanding the Lewis structure of ethyl acetate is essential for determining the hybridization of its carbon atoms.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is influenced by the hybridization of the atoms and the presence of lone pairs of electrons. In ethyl acetate, the molecular geometry can be deduced from the hybridization states of the carbon atoms, which in turn affects the physical and chemical properties of the compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in each molecule?

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Textbook Question

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is

(e) How many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule?

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Textbook Question

Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is

(c) How many of the valence electrons are used to make s bonds in the molecule?

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Textbook Question

Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:

a. What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?

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Textbook Question

Propylene, C3H6, is a gas that is used to form the important polymer called polypropylene. Its Lewis structure is (a) What is the total number of valence electrons in the propylene molecule?

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