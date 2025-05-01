Textbook Question
d. Would you expect SO3 to exhibit delocalized 𝜋 bonding?
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d. Would you expect SO3 to exhibit delocalized 𝜋 bonding?
In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (c) Are there multiple equivalent resonance structures for the ion?
Consider the following Lewis structure:
a. Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion?
Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:
c. What is the total number of 𝜎 bonds in the entire molecule, and what is the total number of 𝜋 bonds?
What hybridization do you expect for the atom indicated in red in each of the following species? (a) CH3CO2-
Predict the molecular geometry of each of the following molecules: (b) H O C O C O O H