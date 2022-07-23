What is the hybridization of the central atom in a. SiCl4?
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 52c
What is the hybridization of the central atom in c. SO3?
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Identify the central atom in the molecule. In \( \text{SO}_3 \), the central atom is sulfur (S).
Determine the number of valence electrons for the central atom. Sulfur has 6 valence electrons.
Count the number of atoms bonded to the central atom. In \( \text{SO}_3 \), sulfur is bonded to three oxygen atoms.
Check for any lone pairs on the central atom. In \( \text{SO}_3 \), sulfur does not have any lone pairs as all valence electrons are used in bonding.
Use the steric number (number of bonded atoms + lone pairs) to determine hybridization. A steric number of 3 corresponds to \( sp^2 \) hybridization.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hybridization
Hybridization is a concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals. These hybrid orbitals are used to explain the geometry and bonding properties of molecules. The type of hybridization depends on the number of electron pairs around the central atom, influencing molecular shape and bond angles.
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Molecular Geometry
Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the shape of a molecule, which in turn affects its reactivity and properties.
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Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory
VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which helps determine the hybridization and shape of the molecule.
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