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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 64d
Chapter 9, Problem 64d

d. Would you expect SO3 to exhibit delocalized 𝜋 bonding?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of delocalized \( \pi \) bonding: Delocalized \( \pi \) bonding occurs when electrons in \( \pi \) bonds are shared across more than two atoms, often seen in resonance structures.
Identify the molecular structure of \( \text{SO}_3 \): Sulfur trioxide (\( \text{SO}_3 \)) is a molecule with a central sulfur atom bonded to three oxygen atoms.
Consider the resonance structures: \( \text{SO}_3 \) can be represented by multiple resonance structures where the double bonds between sulfur and oxygen atoms can shift positions.
Analyze the electron distribution: In \( \text{SO}_3 \), the \( \pi \) electrons are not localized between a single sulfur-oxygen pair but are distributed over the entire molecule, indicating delocalization.
Conclude based on resonance and electron distribution: The presence of multiple resonance structures and the distribution of \( \pi \) electrons across the molecule suggest that \( \text{SO}_3 \) exhibits delocalized \( \pi \) bonding.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Delocalized π Bonding

Delocalized π bonding occurs when π electrons are spread over several adjacent atoms rather than being localized between two atoms. This phenomenon is often seen in molecules with conjugated systems or resonance structures, where multiple Lewis structures can represent the same molecule. The delocalization stabilizes the molecule and can affect its reactivity and properties.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures that represent the same molecule, illustrating the delocalization of electrons. In the case of SO3, resonance structures show that the double bonds between sulfur and oxygen can shift, indicating that the π electrons are not fixed but rather shared among the oxygen atoms. This concept is crucial for understanding the stability and bonding characteristics of molecules like SO3.
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Molecular Geometry and Hybridization

Molecular geometry and hybridization describe the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule and the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals. For SO3, the trigonal planar geometry and sp2 hybridization of the sulfur atom allow for effective overlap of p orbitals, facilitating delocalized π bonding. Understanding these concepts helps predict the molecular behavior and bonding characteristics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (d) How many electrons are in the p system of the ion? 

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Textbook Question

In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (c) Are there multiple equivalent resonance structures for the ion?

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Textbook Question

Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:

a. What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?

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Textbook Question

Consider the following Lewis structure:

a. Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion?

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Textbook Question

Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:

c. What is the total number of 𝜎 bonds in the entire molecule, and what is the total number of 𝜋 bonds?

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Textbook Question

Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:

b. What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygens and the nitrogen atom, and what are the approximate bond angles at the nitrogen?

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