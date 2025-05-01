Problem 59

Dry ice (solid CO2) has occasionally been used as an 'explosive' in mining. A hole is drilled, dry ice and a small amount of gunpowder are placed in the hole, a fuse is added, and the hole is plugged. When lit, the exploding gunpowder rapidly vaporizes the dry ice, building up an immense pressure. Assume that 500.0 g of dry ice is placed in a cavity with a volume of 0.800 L and the ignited gunpowder heats the CO2 to 700 K. What is the final pressure inside the hole?