- What would the atmospheric pressure be in millimeters of mercury if our atmosphere were composed of pure CO2 gas?
Problem 44
- The surface temperature of Venus is about 1050 K, and the pressure is about 75 Earth atmospheres. Assuming that these conditions represent a Venusian 'STP,' what is the standard molar volume in liters of a gas on Venus?
Problem 45
- Calculate the average molecular weight of air from the data given in Table 10.1.
Problem 46
- What is the average molecular weight of a diving-gas mixture that contains 2.0% by volume O2 and 98.0% by volume He?
Problem 47
Problem 48a
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (a) Triple the Kelvin temperature while holding the volume constant
Problem 48c
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (c) Decrease the volume by 45% at constant T
Problem 48d
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (d) Halve the Kelvin temperature and triple the volume
- Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (c) Decrease the pressure by 75% at constant T?
Problem 49
Problem 49a
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (a) Halve the Kelvin temperature while holding the pressure constant
Problem 49b
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (b) Increase the amount of gas by one-fourth while holding the temperature and pressure constant
Problem 49d
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (d) Double the Kelvin temperature and double the pressure
- Which sample contains more molecules: 1.00 L of O2 at STP, 1.00 L of air at STP, or 1.00 L of H2 at STP?
Problem 50
- Which sample contains more molecules: 2.50 L of air at 50 °C and 750 mm Hg pressure or 2.16 L of CO2 at -10 °C and 765 mm Hg pressure?
Problem 51
- Oxygen gas is commonly sold in 49.0-L steel containers at a pressure of 150 atm. What volume in liters would the gas occupy at a pressure of 1.02 atm if its temperature remained unchanged? If its temperature was raised from 20 °C to 35 °C at constant P = 150 atm?
Problem 52
- A compressed air tank carried by scuba divers has a volume of 8.0 L and a pressure of 140 atm at 20 °C. What is the volume of air in the tank in liters at STP?
Problem 53
- If 15.0 g of CO2 gas has a volume of 0.30 L at 300 K, what is its pressure in millimeters of mercury?
Problem 54
- If 2.00 g of N2 gas has a volume of 0.40 L and a pressure of 6.0 atm, what is its Kelvin temperature?
Problem 55
- The matter in interstellar space consists almost entirely of hydrogen atoms at a temperature of 100 K and a density of approximately 1 atom>cm3. What is the gas pressure in millimeters of mercury?
Problem 56
- Methane gas, CH4, is sold in a 43.8-L cylinder containing 5.54 kg. What is the pressure inside the cylinder in kilopascals at 20 °C?
Problem 57
- Dry ice (solid CO2) has occasionally been used as an 'explosive' in mining. A hole is drilled, dry ice and a small amount of gunpowder are placed in the hole, a fuse is added, and the hole is plugged. When lit, the exploding gunpowder rapidly vaporizes the dry ice, building up an immense pressure. Assume that 500.0 g of dry ice is placed in a cavity with a volume of 0.800 L and the ignited gunpowder heats the CO2 to 700 K. What is the final pressure inside the hole?
Problem 59
- Which sample contains more molecules, 3.14 L of Ar at 85.0 °C and 1111 mm Hg pressure or 11.07 g of Cl₂?
Problem 61
- Imagine that you have two identical flasks, one containing chlorine gas and the other containing argon at the same temperature and pressure. How can you tell which is which without opening them?
Problem 63
- The average oxygen content of arterial blood is approximately 0.25 g of O2 per liter. Assuming a body temperature of 37 °C, how many moles of oxygen are transported by each liter of arterial blood? How many milliliters?
Problem 65
- One mole of an ideal gas has a volume of 22.414 L at STP. Assuming ideal behavior, what are the densities of the following gases in g/L at STP? (a) CH4 (b) CO2 (c) O2
Problem 66
- What is the density in g/L of a gas mixture that contains 27.0% F2 and 73.0% He by volume at 714 mm Hg and 27.5 °C?
Problem 67
- An unknown gas is placed in a 1.500-L bulb at a pressure of 356 mm Hg and a temperature of 22.5 °C and is found to weigh 0.9847 g. What is the molecular weight of the gas?
Problem 68
Problem 69a
What are the molecular weights of the gases with the following densities: (a) 1.342 g/L at STP
Problem 69b
What are the molecular weights of the gases with the following densities: (b) 1.053 g/L at 25 °C and 752 mm Hg
- How many grams of HgO would you need to heat if you wanted to prepare 0.0155 mol of O2 according to the equation in Problem 10.70?
Problem 71
Problem 72a
Hydrogen gas can be prepared by reaction of zinc metal with aqueous HCl: Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq) ¡ ZnCl2(aq) + H2(g) (a) How many liters of H2 would be formed at 742 mm Hg and 15 °C if 25.5 g of zinc was allowed to react?
Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
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