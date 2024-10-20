Problem 15

Consider the following endothermic reaction of gaseous AB3 molecules with A2 molecules (LO 9.16, 9.17). Identify the true statement about the spontaneity of the reaction. (a) The reaction is likely to be spontaneous at high temperatures. (b) The reaction is likely to be spontaneous at low temperatures. (c) The reaction is always spontaneous. (d) The reaction is never spontaneous.