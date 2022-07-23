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Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 66
Chapter 10, Problem 66

One mole of an ideal gas has a volume of 22.414 L at STP. Assuming ideal behavior, what are the densities of the following gases in g/L at STP? (a) CH4 (b) CO2 (c) O2

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Identify the molar mass of each gas: (a) CH_4, (b) CO_2, (c) O_2.
Use the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Molar Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \).
Substitute the molar mass of each gas into the formula. Remember, the volume at STP is 22.414 L.
Calculate the density for each gas by dividing the molar mass by 22.414 L.
Express the density in g/L for each gas.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to predict the behavior of gases under various conditions, particularly at standard temperature and pressure (STP).
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Density of Gases

Density is defined as mass per unit volume. For gases, density can be calculated using the formula: density = mass/volume. At STP, one mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.414 L, which means the density of a gas can be determined by dividing its molar mass (in grams) by 22.414 L. This relationship is crucial for converting between mass and volume for gases.
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Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is a reference point used in chemistry to define the conditions under which gas measurements are made. STP is defined as a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 K) and a pressure of 1 atmosphere (atm). Under these conditions, the behavior of ideal gases can be predicted accurately, and it serves as a standard for comparing gas properties.
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