Textbook Question
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (c) Decrease the volume by 45% at constant T
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Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (c) Decrease the volume by 45% at constant T
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (d) Halve the Kelvin temperature and triple the volume
Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (a) Triple the Kelvin temperature while holding the volume constant