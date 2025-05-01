Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 49d
Chapter 10, Problem 49d

Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (d) Double the Kelvin temperature and double the pressure

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature in a gas. This relationship is described by the ideal gas law, which is PV = nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles of gas, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
Step 2: In this problem, we are doubling both the pressure (P) and the temperature (T). We can express this change in terms of the initial and final states of the gas. Let's denote the initial pressure as P1, the final pressure as P2, the initial temperature as T1, and the final temperature as T2. According to the problem, P2 = 2P1 and T2 = 2T1.
Step 3: Substitute these expressions into the ideal gas law for the initial and final states. The initial state is P1V1 = nRT1 and the final state is P2V2 = nRT2.
Step 4: Since the number of moles of gas and the ideal gas constant remain the same, we can set the two equations equal to each other and solve for the final volume V2. This gives us (P1V1)/T1 = (P2V2)/T2.
Step 5: Substitute P2 = 2P1 and T2 = 2T1 into the equation and solve for V2. This will give you the relationship between the initial and final volumes of the gas.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, represented as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T) of an ideal gas. In this equation, n is the number of moles of gas, and R is the universal gas constant. Understanding this law is crucial for predicting how changes in temperature and pressure affect gas volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Charles's Law

Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature (in Kelvin) when pressure is held constant. This means that if the temperature of a gas increases, its volume will also increase, provided the pressure does not change. This concept is essential for understanding the effects of temperature changes on gas volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Charles's Law

Boyle's Law

Boyle's Law states that the volume of a gas is inversely proportional to its pressure when temperature is held constant. This means that if the pressure of a gas increases, its volume decreases, and vice versa. This principle is important for analyzing how simultaneous changes in pressure and temperature can affect the volume of gas in a cylinder.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (a) Halve the Kelvin temperature while holding the pressure constant

464
views
Textbook Question
Which sample contains more molecules: 1.00 L of O2 at STP, 1.00 L of air at STP, or 1.00 L of H2 at STP?
983
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas volume of the cylinder if you were to do the following? (b) Increase the amount of gas by one-fourth while holding the temperature and pressure constant

513
views