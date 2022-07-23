Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to calculate one variable if the others are known, making it essential for solving gas-related problems.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For nitrogen gas (N2), the molar mass is approximately 28.02 g/mol, as it consists of two nitrogen atoms. Understanding molar mass is crucial for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for applying the Ideal Gas Law in this question.