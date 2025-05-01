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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 112
Chapter 1, Problem 112

Why does a temperature measurement of 25 °C have three significant figures, while a temperature measurement of -196 °C only has two significant figures? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of significant figures: Significant figures are the digits in a measurement that are known with certainty plus one estimated digit.
Identify the significant figures in positive temperatures: For 25 °C, the digits '2' and '5' are known with certainty, and there is no decimal point, so both are significant, giving us two significant figures. The absence of a decimal point implies that the zero is not significant.
Identify the significant figures in negative temperatures: For -196 °C, the digits '1', '9', and '6' are known with certainty, and there is no decimal point, so all three are significant, giving us three significant figures.
Consider the role of the negative sign: The negative sign in -196 °C is not a digit and does not affect the count of significant figures.
Conclude the explanation: The difference in significant figures arises from the presence or absence of a decimal point and the certainty of the digits, not from the negative sign.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in scientific contexts.
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Significant Figures Example

Temperature Measurement

Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, commonly expressed in degrees Celsius (°C). The way temperature is measured can affect the number of significant figures reported, as it depends on the precision of the measuring instrument and the context of the measurement.
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Rounding Rules

Rounding rules dictate how to express numbers with a specific number of significant figures. When a measurement is taken, if the last digit is less than 5, it is rounded down, while if it is 5 or greater, it is rounded up. This affects how many significant figures are reported, particularly in cases where the measurement is close to a boundary value.
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Related Practice
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A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g/cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g/cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.

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Textbook Question

On a new Jekyll temperature scale, water freezes at 17 °J and boils at 97 °J. On another new temperature scale, the Hyde scale, water freezes at 0 °H and boils at 120 °H. If methyl alcohol boils at 84 °H, what is its boiling point on the Jekyll scale?

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Textbook Question

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