Textbook Question
Perform each unit conversion. a. 28.9 nm to mm b. 1432 cm3 to L c. 1211 Tm to Gm
Perform each unit conversion. a. 28.9 nm to mm b. 1432 cm3 to L c. 1211 Tm to Gm
Perform each unit conversion. a. 1.4 in to mm
A flask containing 11.7 mL of a liquid weighs 132.8 g with the liquid in the flask and 124.1 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g/mL to the correct number of significant digits.
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 × 2.4367) - 2.34
Perform each unit conversion. a. 154 cm to in b. 3.14 kg to g c. 3.5 L to qt d. 109 mm to in
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. (9443 + 45 - 9.9) × 8.1 × 106