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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 91
Chapter 1, Problem 91

Perform each unit conversion. a. 27.8 L to cm3 b. 1898 mg to kg c. 198 km to cm

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1
Convert 27.8 L to cm^3: Use the conversion factor 1 L = 1000 cm^3. Multiply 27.8 L by 1000 cm^3/L to find the volume in cm^3.
Convert 1898 mg to kg: Use the conversion factors 1 mg = 0.001 g and 1 kg = 1000 g. First, convert mg to g by multiplying 1898 mg by 0.001 g/mg, then convert g to kg by dividing by 1000 g/kg.
Convert 198 km to cm: Use the conversion factors 1 km = 1000 m and 1 m = 100 cm. First, convert km to m by multiplying 198 km by 1000 m/km, then convert m to cm by multiplying by 100 cm/m.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. This is essential in chemistry to ensure that measurements are consistent and comparable. It often involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit.
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Volume and Mass Units

In chemistry, different units are used to measure volume and mass. For example, liters (L) and cubic centimeters (cm³) are both units of volume, while milligrams (mg) and kilograms (kg) are units of mass. Understanding the relationship between these units is crucial for accurate conversions, as 1 L equals 1000 cm³ and 1 kg equals 1,000,000 mg.
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Distance Units

Distance in chemistry can be measured in various units, such as kilometers (km) and centimeters (cm). Knowing the conversion between these units is important for calculations involving distance. For instance, 1 km equals 100,000 cm, which is necessary for converting larger distances into smaller, more manageable units.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each unit conversion. a. 28.9 nm to mm b. 1432 cm3 to L c. 1211 Tm to Gm

Textbook Question

Perform each unit conversion. a. 1.4 in to mm

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Textbook Question

A flask containing 11.7 mL of a liquid weighs 132.8 g with the liquid in the flask and 124.1 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g/mL to the correct number of significant digits.

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Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 × 2.4367) - 2.34

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Perform each unit conversion. a. 154 cm to in b. 3.14 kg to g c. 3.5 L to qt d. 109 mm to in

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Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. (9443 + 45 - 9.9) × 8.1 × 106

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