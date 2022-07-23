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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 93
Chapter 1, Problem 93

Perform each unit conversion. a. 154 cm to in b. 3.14 kg to g c. 3.5 L to qt d. 109 mm to in

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1
Step 1: Identify the conversion factors needed for each unit conversion. For example, 1 inch = 2.54 cm, 1 kg = 1000 g, 1 L = 1.057 qt, and 1 inch = 25.4 mm.
Step 2: For each conversion, set up a conversion equation using the appropriate conversion factor. For example, to convert 154 cm to inches, use the conversion factor 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
Step 3: Multiply the given value by the conversion factor, ensuring that the units cancel appropriately. For example, (154 cm) * (1 inch / 2.54 cm) for the first conversion.
Step 4: Repeat the process for each of the other conversions: (3.14 kg) * (1000 g / 1 kg), (3.5 L) * (1.057 qt / 1 L), and (109 mm) * (1 inch / 25.4 mm).
Step 5: Ensure that the final units are correct and that the calculations are set up to cancel out the original units, leaving only the desired units.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another. For example, to convert centimeters to inches, one can use the conversion factor that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters.
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Metric System

The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters, grams, and liters. It is based on powers of ten, making calculations straightforward. Understanding the metric prefixes (like kilo-, centi-, and milli-) is essential for converting between different metric units, such as kilograms to grams.
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Imperial System

The imperial system is a system of measurement commonly used in the United States, which includes units such as inches, pounds, and quarts. Unlike the metric system, the imperial system does not follow a decimal structure, making conversions between units less intuitive. Familiarity with the relationships between imperial units, such as 1 foot equals 12 inches, is crucial for accurate conversions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Perform each unit conversion. c. 1845 kg to lb

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