Textbook Question
Perform each unit conversion. a. 28.9 nm to mm b. 1432 cm3 to L c. 1211 Tm to Gm
Perform each unit conversion. a. 28.9 nm to mm b. 1432 cm3 to L c. 1211 Tm to Gm
Perform each unit conversion. a. 1.4 in to mm
A flask containing 11.7 mL of a liquid weighs 132.8 g with the liquid in the flask and 124.1 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g/mL to the correct number of significant digits.
Perform each unit conversion. b. 116 ft to cm
Perform each unit conversion. c. 1845 kg to lb
Perform each unit conversion. a. 27.8 L to cm3 b. 1898 mg to kg c. 198 km to cm